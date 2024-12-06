Smith & Wesson Brands, Samsara, UiPath And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

The company posted net sales of $129.7 million, an increase of 3.8%, over the year-ago period and 46.8%, over the previous quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands shares dipped 15.8% to $11.48 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS shares tumbled 81.2%

shares tumbled 81.2% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after surging 599% on Thursday.

zSpace, Inc. ZSPC declined 31.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 340% on Thursday.

declined 31.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 340% on Thursday. Samsara Inc . IOT shares tumbled 10.6% to $49.29 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

. shares tumbled 10.6% to $49.29 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. 8×8, Inc . EGHT fell 6.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading.

. fell 6.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading. UiPath Inc. PATH dipped 4.1% to $14.34 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

dipped 4.1% to $14.34 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Douglas Dynamics, Inc . PLOW fell 4% to $24.31 in pre-market trading.

. fell 4% to $24.31 in pre-market trading. Movado Group, Inc. MOV dropped 3.3% to $20.11 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, reported third-quarter results.

Now Read This: