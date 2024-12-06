Smith & Wesson Brands, Samsara, UiPath And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 50 points on Friday.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
The company posted net sales of $129.7 million, an increase of 3.8%, over the year-ago period and 46.8%, over the previous quarter.
Smith & Wesson Brands shares dipped 15.8% to $11.48 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS shares tumbled 81.2%
- to $10.50 in pre-market trading after surging 599% on Thursday.
- zSpace, Inc. ZSPC declined 31.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 340% on Thursday.
- Samsara Inc. IOT shares tumbled 10.6% to $49.29 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- 8×8, Inc. EGHT fell 6.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading.
- UiPath Inc. PATH dipped 4.1% to $14.34 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW fell 4% to $24.31 in pre-market trading.
- Movado Group, Inc. MOV dropped 3.3% to $20.11 in pre-market trading. The company, on Thursday, reported third-quarter results.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.