Sapiens International Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Sky Harbour And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 150 points on Monday.

Shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Sapiens Intl posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, missing market estimates of 38 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $137.03 million versus expectations of $140.07 million.

Sapiens International shares dipped 21.5% to $30.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH shares fell 9% to $10.55 in pre-market trading. Sky Harbour will report its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

shares fell 9% to $10.55 in pre-market trading. Sky Harbour will report its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 12. NuScale Power Corporation SMR shares dipped 5.7% to $23.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.

shares dipped 5.7% to $23.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc TEM fell 5.2% to $69.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday.

fell 5.2% to $69.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. XERS dipped 4.9% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Xeris Biopharma Holdings posted upbeat quarterly results on Friday.

dipped 4.9% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Xeris Biopharma Holdings posted upbeat quarterly results on Friday. Gold Fields Limited GFI declined 4.7% to $15.06 in pre-market trading.

declined 4.7% to $15.06 in pre-market trading. Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY declined 4.2% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Friday.

declined 4.2% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY fell 3.4% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: