12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 9, 2024 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Exicure XCUR shares increased by 50.0% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock increased by 6.45% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares increased by 5.4% to $348.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 billion.
  • Asensus Surgical ASXC stock increased by 5.38% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.
  • Humacyte HUMA shares rose 5.0% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $304.5 million.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA shares increased by 4.99% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.

Losers

  • Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares fell 9.8% to $6.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $180.2 million.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares declined by 8.48% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock declined by 8.4% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • MAIA Biotechnology MAIA shares fell 7.01% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics GRTX stock fell 6.21% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

