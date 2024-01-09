12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Exicure XCUR shares increased by 50.0% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Losers

Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares fell 9.8% to $6.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $180.2 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.