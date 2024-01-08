12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

BARK BARK shares increased by 20.1% to $0.93 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.

Urban Outfitters URBN stock rose 5.71% to $37.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 5.3% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 4.79% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.7 million.

Losers

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares fell 5.4% to $1.92 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million.

Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock declined by 4.99% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Container Store Group TCS stock fell 4.77% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.7 million.

Polished.com POL stock fell 3.95% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

QuantaSing Group QSG stock declined by 3.51% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.