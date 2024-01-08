12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million. Blink Charging BLNK shares increased by 5.31% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.2 million.

Losers

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares fell 16.9% to $26.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Himalaya Shipping HSHP stock fell 5.52% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million. Alaska Air Gr ALK stock declined by 5.14% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

