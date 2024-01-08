12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Bitcoin Depot BTM shares rose 9.2% to $2.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Pyxis Tankers PXS shares increased by 9.17% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Jet AI JTAI stock moved upwards by 8.72% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $146.3 million.
- Desktop Metal DM stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million.
- Blink Charging BLNK shares increased by 5.31% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.2 million.
Losers
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares fell 16.9% to $26.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 10.89% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Northann NCL shares fell 8.11% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Boeing BA shares fell 7.43% to $230.5. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 billion.
- Himalaya Shipping HSHP stock fell 5.52% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.
- Alaska Air Gr ALK stock declined by 5.14% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
