12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

January 8, 2024 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Bitcoin Depot BTM shares rose 9.2% to $2.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares increased by 9.17% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
  • Jet AI JTAI stock moved upwards by 8.72% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 6.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $146.3 million.
  • Desktop Metal DM stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million.
  • Blink Charging BLNK shares increased by 5.31% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.2 million.

Losers

  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR shares fell 16.9% to $26.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 10.89% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Northann NCL shares fell 8.11% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • Boeing BA shares fell 7.43% to $230.5. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 billion.
  • Himalaya Shipping HSHP stock fell 5.52% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.
  • Alaska Air Gr ALK stock declined by 5.14% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

