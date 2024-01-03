12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Portage Biotech PRTG shares moved upwards by 20.6% to $1.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

Losers

Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares declined by 11.5% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares decreased by 5.67% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

