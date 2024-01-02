12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech GV shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. China Liberal Education CLEU shares rose 8.33% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

shares rose 8.33% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. XWELL XWEL stock rose 8.04% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

stock rose 8.04% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.72% to $0.22.

stock increased by 7.72% to $0.22. JOANN JOAN stock rose 7.62% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

stock rose 7.62% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. Chijet Motor Co CJET shares rose 6.83% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million.

Losers

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock decreased by 13.4% to $2.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

stock decreased by 13.4% to $2.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 8.76% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

shares decreased by 8.76% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million. Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock decreased by 6.9% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

stock decreased by 6.9% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Polished.com POL shares fell 5.79% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

shares fell 5.79% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. Color Star Tech ADD stock decreased by 5.36% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

stock decreased by 5.36% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Volcon VLCN shares fell 5.15% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.