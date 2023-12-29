12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 11.0% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares rose 5.35% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

Mesa Air Gr MESA shares rose 3.96% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

Marti Techs MRT stock rose 3.87% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares rose 3.86% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

Losers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock fell 24.6% to $3.75 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN shares decreased by 14.78% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 5.99% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock decreased by 5.18% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.