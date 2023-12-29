12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 22.4% to $1.2 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

WaveDancer WAVD stock increased by 22.42% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Taoping TAOP stock rose 19.83% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Inuvo INUV shares moved upwards by 15.41% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock increased by 13.46% to $17.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.

Crexendo CXDO stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million.

Losers

Bitdeer Technologies BTDR shares declined by 28.2% to $9.49 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock fell 25.68% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

DatChat DATS shares declined by 24.83% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 23.68% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.3 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 23.37% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.

Iris Energy IREN shares fell 21.49% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.8 million.

