12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

December 27, 2023
Gainers

  • BTC Digital BTCT stock increased by 10.4% to $4.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI stock rose 10.18% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 7.86% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.4 million.
  • The9 NCTY shares increased by 6.59% to $8.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
  • Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 6.24% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

  • MariaDB MRDB shares declined by 9.2% to $0.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock declined by 7.16% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Universal Security UUU shares decreased by 4.82% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 4.67% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.5 million.
  • ARB IOT Group ARBB shares decreased by 4.64% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock declined by 3.98% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.

