12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Jet AI JTAI shares increased by 33.2% to $2.13 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Losers

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock decreased by 7.7% to $2.16 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock decreased by 2.96% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

