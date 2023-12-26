12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 10.5% to $0.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Backblaze BLZE stock rose 4.9% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $305.3 million.
- Movano MOVE stock increased by 4.82% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares rose 4.7% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- SEALSQ LAES shares moved upwards by 4.46% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Cipher Mining CIFR shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Sigmatron Intl SGMA shares fell 14.4% to $2.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Cyngn CYN stock fell 6.46% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares fell 5.31% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Sigma Additive Solutions SASI shares declined by 5.04% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock declined by 4.91% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 4.72% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.