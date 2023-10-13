11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares increased by 17.0% to $2.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

iSun ISUN shares rose 16.1% to $0.27. iSun's trading volume hit 1.7 million shares by close, accounting for 214.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF shares moved upwards by 14.41% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

GD Culture Group GDC shares increased by 6.06% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Quad/Graphics QUAD shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.5 million.

Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 4.97% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

Losers

AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares declined by 4.9% to $0.14 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 232.2K shares, which is 2.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Ultralife ULBI shares fell 3.75% to $10.27. The company's market cap stands at $165.8 million.

Nxu NXU shares decreased by 3.41% to $0.09. Nxu's trading volume hit 713.9K shares by close, accounting for 56.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

EHang Holdings EH stock declined by 3.4% to $19.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 237.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

NuScale Power SMR shares declined by 2.95% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.8 million.

