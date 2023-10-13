12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock increased by 7.6% to $0.55 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

Forza X1 FRZA shares rose 5.78% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Lululemon Athletica LULU stock moved upwards by 5.13% to $397.1. This security traded at a volume of 131.8K shares come close, making up 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 billion.

Tupperware Brands TUP shares rose 4.56% to $2.29. Tupperware Brands's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.

RealReal REAL shares increased by 3.77% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.5 million.

M.D.C. Holdings MDC shares increased by 3.7% to $40.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

Shift Techs SFT shares fell 5.1% to $0.15 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 14.2 million shares, which is 1885.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

YETI Holdings YETI shares fell 4.63% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Fitell FTEL shares fell 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares decreased by 2.74% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

ATRenew RERE stock fell 2.51% to $1.56. At the close, ATRenew's trading volume reached 227.9K shares. This is 116.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.7 million.

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock fell 2.42% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

