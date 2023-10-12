12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

October 12, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock increased by 7.0% to $1.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $269.8 million.
  • Ultralife ULBI stock increased by 6.86% to $10.74. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
  • Toro TORO stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN shares rose 4.31% to $2.9. This security traded at a volume of 84.6K shares come close, making up 89.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock rose 3.98% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.
  • noco-noco NCNC stock moved upwards by 3.72% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.

Losers

  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock declined by 7.9% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 300.2K, accounting for 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 5.27% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 204.0K, accounting for 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 4.51% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares decreased by 4.19% to $0.12. This security traded at a volume of 2.6 million shares come close, making up 42.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Shengfeng Development SFWL stock declined by 3.94% to $13.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • iSun ISUN stock declined by 3.35% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

