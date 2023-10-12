12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock increased by 7.0% to $1.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $269.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million. Byrna Technologies BYRN shares rose 4.31% to $2.9. This security traded at a volume of 84.6K shares come close, making up 89.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock declined by 7.9% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 300.2K, accounting for 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.

stock declined by 3.94% to $13.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. iSun ISUN stock declined by 3.35% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

