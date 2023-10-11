12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares moved upwards by 21.0% to $0.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 370.8K, accounting for 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD stock rose 15.8% to $0.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 232.5K shares, which is 53.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Blue Star Foods BSFC shares rose 13.33% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 179.7K, accounting for 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Alkaline Water Co WTER stock increased by 12.21% to $0.28. Alkaline Water Co's trading volume hit 106.2K shares by close, accounting for 49.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Hempacco HPCO stock moved upwards by 8.83% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Rite Aid RAD stock moved upwards by 8.41% to $0.89. At the close, Rite Aid's trading volume reached 305.4K shares. This is 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.

Losers

Davis Commodities DTCK stock declined by 4.8% to $2.81 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.

Smart for Life SMFL shares declined by 4.5% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Yatsen Holding YSG shares fell 3.74% to $1.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.4K shares, which is 6.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.0 million.

Benson Hill BHIL stock fell 3.56% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.

Maison Solutions MSS shares fell 3.16% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.

shares fell 3.16% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million. Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA stock declined by 2.63% to $9.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.