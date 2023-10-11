12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 27.4% to $1.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock rose 18.07% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

JanOne JAN shares rose 16.94% to $0.42. JanOne's trading volume hit 335.0K shares by close, accounting for 149.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

CEA Industries CEAD stock increased by 14.5% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 10.3% to $0.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.7K shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares rose 7.22% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Losers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock decreased by 11.1% to $0.96 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.7 million shares come close, making up 594.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 5.01% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

OceanPal OP shares decreased by 4.91% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

GEO Group GEO shares fell 3.96% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Knightscope KSCP shares declined by 3.45% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 3.02% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

