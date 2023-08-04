12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

August 4, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Rubicon Technologies RBT shares rose 13.6% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Rubicon Technologies's trading volume reached 825.4K shares. This is 23.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved upwards by 7.35% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock increased by 7.26% to $0.47. AEye's trading volume hit 2.9 million shares by close, accounting for 62.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 4.76% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares moved upwards by 4.24% to $0.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 885.4K, accounting for 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Latch LTCH stock rose 4.13% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $157.9 million.

Losers

  • Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares fell 8.3% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 318.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Datasea DTSS shares fell 5.76% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 3.83% to $0.73. This security traded at a volume of 246.7K shares come close, making up 11.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 3.59% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
  • Sigma Additive Solutions SASI shares fell 3.39% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares declined by 3.36% to $0.18. FOXO Technologies's trading volume hit 307.7K shares by close, accounting for 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

