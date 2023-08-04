12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rubicon Technologies RBT shares rose 13.6% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Rubicon Technologies's trading volume reached 825.4K shares. This is 23.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.24% to $0.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 885.4K, accounting for 41.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Latch LTCH stock rose 4.13% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $157.9 million.

Losers

Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares fell 8.3% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 318.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

shares fell 3.39% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. FOXO Technologies FOXO shares declined by 3.36% to $0.18. FOXO Technologies's trading volume hit 307.7K shares by close, accounting for 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

