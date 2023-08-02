12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Upwork UPWK shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $11.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 385.9K shares come close, making up 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Sunrun RUN stock rose 7.62% to $19.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 606.7K shares, which is 6.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

TD Hldgs GLG shares increased by 7.37% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT shares increased by 6.08% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

iSun ISUN stock moved upwards by 5.74% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Emeren Group SOL stock increased by 5.17% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.

Losers

Energy Recovery ERII stock fell 8.0% to $28.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Ambipar Emergency AMBI stock declined by 6.77% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.2 million.

MISTRAS Group MG shares declined by 5.17% to $7.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 5.11% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock declined by 3.68% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

Orbital Infr Gr OIG shares declined by 3.56% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

