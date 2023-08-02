12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rover Group ROVR stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $6.36 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 313.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

JOANN JOAN stock increased by 12.61% to $1.25. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 1815.3% of JOANN's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock rose 11.91% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Kidpik PIK shares increased by 10.47% to $0.65. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 322.0% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 9.21% to $0.38. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 89.6% of ToughBuilt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Penske Automotive Group PAG stock increased by 7.62% to $175.01. As of 13:30 EST, Penske Automotive Group's stock is trading at a volume of 887.0K, which is 297.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.

Losers

Container Store Group TCS stock decreased by 26.4% to $2.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Container Store Group's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 264.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Tupperware Brands TUP stock fell 26.05% to $3.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 45.7 million, which is 293.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.9 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 16.87% to $0.35. As of 13:30 EST, Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 860.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

EBET EBET shares fell 15.36% to $0.06. Trading volume for EBET's stock is 18.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 747.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Genius Gr GNS shares decreased by 12.07% to $0.56. Trading volume for Genius Gr's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Camping World Holdings CWH shares fell 12.06% to $27.5. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 285.0% of Camping World Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

