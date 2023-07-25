12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

RumbleON RMBL stock rose 7.5% to $10.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.6 million.

stock rose 7.5% to $10.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.6 million. WW International WW shares rose 7.55% to $10.68. This security traded at a volume of 369.9K shares come close, making up 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $840.1 million.

shares rose 7.55% to $10.68. This security traded at a volume of 369.9K shares come close, making up 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $840.1 million. JX Luxventure JXJT shares rose 6.19% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

shares rose 6.19% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock rose 5.05% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

stock rose 5.05% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. AYRO AYRO shares rose 4.79% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

shares rose 4.79% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. 2U TWOU stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.6 million.

Losers

Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares decreased by 12.7% to $0.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. Yoshiharu Global's trading volume hit 3.3 million shares by close, accounting for 4285.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

shares decreased by 12.7% to $0.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. Yoshiharu Global's trading volume hit 3.3 million shares by close, accounting for 4285.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 7.15% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

stock declined by 7.15% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Tupperware Brands TUP shares fell 6.77% to $1.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2 million shares, which is 75.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.

shares fell 6.77% to $1.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.2 million shares, which is 75.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock decreased by 6.14% to $0.26. Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume hit 55.5K shares by close, accounting for 11.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

stock decreased by 6.14% to $0.26. Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume hit 55.5K shares by close, accounting for 11.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. Landsea Homes LSEA stock declined by 4.93% to $9.26. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.

stock declined by 4.93% to $9.26. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million. Nerdy NRDY shares declined by 4.59% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.