12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SatixFy Communications SATX stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 558.0K shares, which is 143.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 558.0K shares, which is 143.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. Tenable Holdings TENB stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $47.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 8.49% to $47.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock rose 7.0% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.3K, accounting for 45.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

stock rose 7.0% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.3K, accounting for 45.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. AgileThought AGIL stock rose 5.05% to $1.04. This security traded at a volume of 112.9K shares come close, making up 110.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

stock rose 5.05% to $1.04. This security traded at a volume of 112.9K shares come close, making up 110.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. Backblaze BLZE stock rose 4.84% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.5 million.

Losers

Inpixon INPX stock fell 5.8% to $0.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.8 million, accounting for 98.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

stock fell 5.8% to $0.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.8 million, accounting for 98.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Telos TLS shares decreased by 5.01% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million.

shares decreased by 5.01% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 4.5% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

stock declined by 4.5% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. Texas Instruments TXN shares fell 3.49% to $179.6. Texas Instruments's trading volume hit 503.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 3.49% to $179.6. Texas Instruments's trading volume hit 503.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. AEye LIDR shares fell 3.32% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.

shares fell 3.32% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million. IronNet IRNT stock decreased by 3.26% to $0.12. IronNet's trading volume hit 56.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.