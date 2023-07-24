12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Actelis Networks ASNS stock increased by 13.1% to $2.99 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

F5 FFIV shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $162.55. F5's trading volume hit 197.6K shares by close, accounting for 35.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

UTime UTME stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.57. This security traded at a volume of 169.8K shares come close, making up 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

NextNav NN stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.9 million.

Movella Holdings MVLA shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million. Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 4.24% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Losers

SoundHound AI SOUN shares decreased by 16.8% to $2.43 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, SoundHound AI's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 18.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.2 million.

AgileThought AGIL stock declined by 6.01% to $0.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.0K, accounting for 71.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares fell 4.77% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 4.48% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.

Interlink Electronics LINK shares fell 4.45% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.

shares fell 4.45% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million. Cadence Design Sys CDNS stock declined by 4.14% to $231.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 208.7K, accounting for 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.