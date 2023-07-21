12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Datasea DTSS stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 69.5K shares come close, making up 127.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 69.5K shares come close, making up 127.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. CISO Global CISO shares rose 5.1% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

shares rose 5.1% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. GSE Systems GVP stock increased by 4.99% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

stock increased by 4.99% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. Cyngn CYN shares rose 4.98% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

shares rose 4.98% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million. Yext YEXT stock increased by 4.96% to $9.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

stock increased by 4.96% to $9.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock increased by 4.39% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Losers

UTime UTME shares fell 8.3% to $0.53 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 187.8K shares, which is 14.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

shares fell 8.3% to $0.53 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 187.8K shares, which is 14.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. Hitek Global HKIT stock fell 7.1% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.

stock fell 7.1% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million. Mobilicom MOB stock fell 5.43% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

stock fell 5.43% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. Rekor Systems REKR shares decreased by 4.89% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million.

shares decreased by 4.89% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $180.4 million. Aeva Technologies AEVA stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $264.4 million.

stock fell 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $264.4 million. Interlink Electronics LINK shares fell 4.7% to $9.13. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.