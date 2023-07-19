Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Lemonade LMND shares rose 14.01% to $23.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 249.4% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $1.64. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 44.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Marpai MRAI stock increased by 4.46% to $1.7. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 124.8K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 75.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL shares increased by 4.35% to $23.11. Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is trading at a volume of 244 shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $4.28. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 16.1K as of 13:40 EST. This is 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Trupanion TRUP stock increased by 3.37% to $27.29. Trading volume for Trupanion's stock is 666.9K as of 13:40 EST. This is 43.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock declined by 4.15% to $5.2 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 439 shares, making up 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 3.06% to $7.31. The current volume of 9.1K shares is 17.4% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.6 million.

Crawford CRD stock declined by 2.87% to $9.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 18.3K, which is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Vericity VERY shares decreased by 1.67% to $7.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 8.7K, which is 286.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS stock fell 1.6% to $8.0. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 15.5K as of 13:40 EST. This is 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.8 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares fell 1.28% to $1.94. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 614.3K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 80.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.