12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Xos XOS shares increased by 7.2% to $0.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.

Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 4.75% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock rose 4.33% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million.

Greenland Technologies GTEC shares rose 3.55% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

DSS DSS shares rose 3.2% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $1.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 61.6K, accounting for 3.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.6 million.

Losers

Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 26.0% to $1.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Aqua Metals's trading volume reached 325.1K shares. This is 93.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.9 million.

Knightscope KSCP shares declined by 6.78% to $1.65. Knightscope's trading volume hit 337.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 million.

Graphex Gr GRFX stock decreased by 4.28% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 3.18% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

View VIEW shares decreased by 3.16% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

Orbital Infr Gr OIG stock fell 3.05% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

