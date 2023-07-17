12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares increased by 89.5% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Aridis Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 8.1 million shares. This is 212.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Losers

9 Meters Biopharma NMTR shares fell 60.0% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. 9 Meters Biopharma's trading volume hit 886.9K shares by close, accounting for 1142.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

shares decreased by 16.08% to $0.68. This security traded at a volume of 153.5K shares come close, making up 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS stock declined by 9.68% to $8.78. Acumen Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 12.7 million shares by close, accounting for 4221.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.2 million.

