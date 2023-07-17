12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Actelis Networks ASNS stock rose 8.2% to $3.57 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock rose 8.2% to $3.57 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Peraso PRSO stock increased by 7.97% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

stock increased by 7.97% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. Infobird Co IFBD stock rose 6.88% to $0.73. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.4K shares, which is 4.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

stock rose 6.88% to $0.73. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.4K shares, which is 4.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 5.88% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.

stock rose 5.88% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million. Riskified RSKD stock rose 4.86% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.0 million.

stock rose 4.86% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.0 million. Veritone VERI stock increased by 3.99% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.7 million.

Losers

Ostin Technology Group OST stock decreased by 10.0% to $0.81 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 358.9K, accounting for 335.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

stock decreased by 10.0% to $0.81 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 358.9K, accounting for 335.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. IronNet IRNT stock fell 7.23% to $0.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 787.3K shares, which is 19.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

stock fell 7.23% to $0.17. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 787.3K shares, which is 19.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. ARB IOT Group ARBB shares declined by 6.9% to $2.97. ARB IOT Group's trading volume hit 60.5K shares by close, accounting for 26.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

shares declined by 6.9% to $2.97. ARB IOT Group's trading volume hit 60.5K shares by close, accounting for 26.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 5.14% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.

stock decreased by 5.14% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. SAI.TECH Global SAI shares declined by 5.12% to $2.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.9K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

shares declined by 5.12% to $2.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.9K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million. GSE Systems GVP stock declined by 4.99% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.