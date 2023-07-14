12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock increased by 6.1% to $0.59 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

Super League Gaming SLGG stock rose 5.57% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Sify Technologies SIFY shares moved upwards by 4.42% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $517.4 million.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock rose 4.19% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares increased by 3.68% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.

Losers

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 6.4% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY stock fell 5.52% to $0.31. At the close, Leafly Holdings's trading volume reached 122.9K shares. This is 39.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

Altice USA ATUS stock decreased by 5.27% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock fell 4.49% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Snail SNAL stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.81. At the close, Snail's trading volume reached 166.1K shares. This is 64.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.3 million.

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock decreased by 3.99% to $9.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 359.5K, accounting for 70.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

