12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2023 5:38 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Universal Security UUU stock increased by 7.2% to $2.96 during Friday's after-market session. Universal Security's trading volume hit 221.2K shares by close, accounting for 214.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • AEye LIDR stock rose 6.2% to $0.21. At the close, AEye's trading volume reached 77.5K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Cyngn CYN shares rose 6.12% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • SatixFy Communications SATX shares moved upwards by 5.64% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock rose 5.2% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares decreased by 7.7% to $6.21 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
  • Strong Global SGE stock declined by 6.36% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Ebix EBIX stock fell 6.19% to $23.22. The company's market cap stands at $717.5 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock fell 5.24% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 4.97% to $9.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • AuthID AUID stock fell 4.94% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved