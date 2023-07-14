12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Universal Security UUU stock increased by 7.2% to $2.96 during Friday's after-market session. Universal Security's trading volume hit 221.2K shares by close, accounting for 214.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares decreased by 7.7% to $6.21 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 4.97% to $9.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. AuthID AUID stock fell 4.94% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.