12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

LivePerson LPSN shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $5.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.0 million.

Daktronics DAKT shares increased by 19.8% to $7.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Data Storage DTST shares moved upwards by 9.84% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

GSE Systems GVP shares increased by 8.1% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Ubiquiti UI stock increased by 7.62% to $194.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.

Presto Automation PRST shares rose 7.22% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $181.0 million.

Losers

MariaDB MRDB shares declined by 7.2% to $0.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.

Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 7.15% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Impinj PI shares declined by 6.89% to $81.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 5.76% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Mobilicom MOB shares fell 5.7% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Viant Technology DSP shares decreased by 4.94% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.