12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

GRI Bio GRI stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP stock rose 7.97% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

MSP Recovery LIFW shares increased by 7.93% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

MoonLake MLTX shares increased by 6.58% to $54.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Losers

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares declined by 14.8% to $2.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.0K shares, which is 11.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $398.6 million.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares fell 9.41% to $0.47. This security traded at a volume of 421.7K shares come close, making up 1012.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares fell 8.83% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.

SHL Telemedicine SHLT stock decreased by 8.19% to $9.98.

LifeMD LFMD shares fell 7.73% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.

Vaccitech VACC shares decreased by 6.76% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.

