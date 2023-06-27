12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2023 9:12 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock moved upwards by 125.0% to $4.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock rose 21.43% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • CalciMedica CALC stock increased by 19.93% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares increased by 16.01% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock moved upwards by 14.21% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
  • GRI Bio GRI stock increased by 11.61% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Losers

  • Adicet Bio ACET shares fell 13.7% to $4.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $172.6 million.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD shares declined by 12.93% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Trxade Health MEDS shares decreased by 12.9% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.5 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock fell 11.12% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Femasys FEMY shares fell 10.73% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Microbot Medical MBOT shares declined by 10.15% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved