12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock moved upwards by 125.0% to $4.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 125.0% to $4.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.1 million. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock rose 21.43% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

stock rose 21.43% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million. CalciMedica CALC stock increased by 19.93% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

stock increased by 19.93% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares increased by 16.01% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

shares increased by 16.01% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock moved upwards by 14.21% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 14.21% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million. GRI Bio GRI stock increased by 11.61% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Losers

Adicet Bio ACET shares fell 13.7% to $4.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $172.6 million.

shares fell 13.7% to $4.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $172.6 million. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares declined by 12.93% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

shares declined by 12.93% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Trxade Health MEDS shares decreased by 12.9% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.5 million.

shares decreased by 12.9% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.5 million. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock fell 11.12% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

stock fell 11.12% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. Femasys FEMY shares fell 10.73% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

shares fell 10.73% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Microbot Medical MBOT shares declined by 10.15% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.