12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock increased by 60.7% to $0.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

DICE Therapeutics DICE shares moved upwards by 38.07% to $46.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 34.81% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Biofrontera BFRI shares increased by 29.54% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 25.11% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Cano Health CANO stock increased by 20.79% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.1 million.

Losers

Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares declined by 62.3% to $0.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock decreased by 14.71% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock fell 10.03% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

MAIA Biotechnology MAIA shares decreased by 9.88% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Nexalin Technology NXL stock fell 9.4% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock declined by 8.29% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

