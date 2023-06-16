12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 9.0% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

SAI.TECH Global SAI shares rose 6.97% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

TROOPS TROO stock rose 6.06% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $355.5 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA stock rose 5.4% to $1.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 88.6K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $0.43. At the close, SatixFy Communications's trading volume reached 66.0K shares. This is 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.

NextNav NN stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $332.8 million.

Losers

Sonic Foundry SOFO shares declined by 8.8% to $1.14 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 144.4K, accounting for 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.

Taoping TAOP shares fell 5.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Blend Labs BLND shares decreased by 4.66% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $229.2 million.

DatChat DATS stock decreased by 4.5% to $0.66. DatChat's trading volume hit 58.8K shares by close, accounting for 21.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 3.95% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

