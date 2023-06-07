12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 14.78% to $1.32. Trading volume for Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is 3.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 194.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million. Oncology Institute TOI stock rose 14.78% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 289.6K, which is 108.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

Losers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares decreased by 13.78% to $0.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 449.6K, which is 218.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

