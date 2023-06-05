12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Forza X1 FRZA shares rose 144.9% to $3.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

shares rose 144.9% to $3.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock increased by 15.33% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

stock increased by 15.33% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Jowell Global JWEL shares rose 14.23% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

shares rose 14.23% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock increased by 10.43% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

stock increased by 10.43% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock rose 10.37% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

stock rose 10.37% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 8.55% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Losers

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 13.7% to $0.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.

stock declined by 13.7% to $0.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million. SunCar Technology Group SDA shares fell 12.07% to $20.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

shares fell 12.07% to $20.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 8.71% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

shares decreased by 8.71% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Forward Industries FORD shares declined by 5.77% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

shares declined by 5.77% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 5.38% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

shares decreased by 5.38% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 4.81% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.