12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WaveDancer WAVD stock increased by 17.9% to $0.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares increased by 15.01% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Intellinetics INLX shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

BK Technologies BKTI stock rose 11.03% to $14.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.

MMTEC MTC shares rose 7.4% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.

Strong Global SGE shares rose 7.07% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock fell 24.3% to $0.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

EPAM Sys EPAM stock fell 13.35% to $225.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.

Ansys ANSS shares fell 9.5% to $294.14. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.

UTime UTME shares fell 8.42% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Ouster OUST shares declined by 6.56% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.6 million.

ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 6.09% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

