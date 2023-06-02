12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock rose 44.1% to $1.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock rose 17.19% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Apollomics APLM stock rose 16.08% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.6 million.
- Senseonics Holdings SENS shares moved upwards by 15.94% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $354.4 million.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares rose 12.6% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Rain Oncology RAIN stock moved upwards by 11.78% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
Losers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares fell 49.5% to $0.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Oncorus ONCR stock fell 33.87% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 11.43% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Nanoviricides NNVC shares declined by 8.05% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares declined by 7.83% to $27.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Eterna Therapeutics ERNA stock declined by 7.38% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.