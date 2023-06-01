12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

U Power UCAR stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $8.6 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, U Power's trading volume reached 11.2 million shares. This is 385.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.7 million.

Lululemon Athletica LULU stock moved upwards by 13.29% to $371.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 55.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

MGO Global MGOL shares rose 12.14% to $1.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 443.9K shares, which is 63.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares rose 8.38% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Color Star Tech ADD shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock rose 4.82% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.

Losers

Tilly's TLYS stock decreased by 14.5% to $6.31 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Zumiez ZUMZ shares decreased by 4.53% to $14.99. The company's market cap stands at $296.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 4.32% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Nephros NEPH shares decreased by 3.97% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU shares declined by 3.75% to $0.71. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203.3K shares, which is 49.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 3.08% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

