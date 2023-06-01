12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares increased by 23.6% to $0.28 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Bluejay Diagnostics's trading volume reached 750.4K shares. This is 183.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares increased by 17.45% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares moved upwards by 17.43% to $1.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 214.8K shares, which is 67.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 11.39% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock moved upwards by 9.66% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Rain Oncology RAIN stock increased by 9.0% to $1.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 340.7K shares, which is 31.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.

Losers

Oncorus ONCR shares declined by 21.7% to $0.14 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 439.5K shares come close, making up 175.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 11.02% to $0.35. Trxade Health's trading volume hit 59.4K shares by close, accounting for 42.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Adicet Bio ACET stock decreased by 6.36% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.7 million.

vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock fell 5.95% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.

Coya Therapeutics COYA stock decreased by 5.25% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.

ProPhase Labs PRPH stock decreased by 5.13% to $8.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.