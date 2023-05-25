11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Modine Manufacturing MOD shares rose 11.5% to $22.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares increased by 10.72% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 9.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock increased by 9.42% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

Mobileye Global MBLY shares rose 6.93% to $43.18. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion.

Losers

QuantaSing Group QSG shares declined by 37.0% to $11.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.8 million.

Genesco GCO stock fell 17.84% to $24.46. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares declined by 16.24% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock fell 12.56% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Unique Fabricating UFAB stock fell 8.69% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Youdao DAO stock decreased by 7.06% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.