11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Modine Manufacturing MOD shares rose 11.5% to $22.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares increased by 10.72% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 9.99% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock increased by 9.42% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Mobileye Global MBLY shares rose 6.93% to $43.18. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion.

Losers

  • QuantaSing Group QSG shares declined by 37.0% to $11.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $659.8 million.
  • Genesco GCO stock fell 17.84% to $24.46. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares declined by 16.24% to $10.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock fell 12.56% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB stock fell 8.69% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Youdao DAO stock decreased by 7.06% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

