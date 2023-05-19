12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Greenland Technologies GTEC stock rose 17.4% to $1.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

QualTek Services QTEK shares rose 9.13% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Bloom Energy BE stock rose 6.22% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

GEE Group JOB stock increased by 6.12% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

OceanPal OP shares increased by 5.7% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

Losers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 10.9% to $3.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock decreased by 9.96% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

1847 Holdings EFSH shares decreased by 8.11% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock fell 7.38% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 6.83% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 6.81% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

