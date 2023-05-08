12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Trevena TRVN stock increased by 384.1% to $3.05 during Monday's regular session. Trevena's stock is trading at a volume of 76.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 71831.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM shares increased by 169.97% to $1.08. As of 13:30 EST, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 87.0 million, which is 7255.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock increased by 101.85% to $1.0. Trading volume for Acorda Therapeutics's stock is 32.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 30808.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

Assure Hldgs IONM stock rose 55.84% to $3.6. Assure Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 855.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Immuron IMRN shares increased by 32.44% to $2.48. The current volume of 19.7 million shares is 367091.3% of Immuron's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares increased by 19.28% to $0.2. The current volume of 12.4 million shares is 56.8% of Novo Integrated Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

Losers

Catalent CTLT shares decreased by 25.9% to $35.4 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 474.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

Aptorum Gr APM stock fell 25.24% to $4.0. As of 13:30 EST, Aptorum Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 103.7K, which is 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Nanobiotix NBTX stock fell 15.02% to $5.68. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 263.7% of Nanobiotix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock declined by 14.32% to $0.8. The current volume of 555.3K shares is 608.7% of Better Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares declined by 13.75% to $1.13. Trading volume for Lexaria Bioscience's stock is 139.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 573.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP shares decreased by 13.52% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

