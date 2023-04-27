12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares rose 138.7% to $0.24 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 165.0 million, which is 44472.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

Losers

Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 54.7% to $0.8 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 329.9% of Baudax Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

