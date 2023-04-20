12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Augmedix AUGX shares rose 69.5% to $3.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Augmedix's stock is trading at a volume of 40.9 million, which is 58877.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.4 million.

Aditxt ADTX stock rose 68.6% to $1.45. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.3 million shares, making up 29554.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

CNS Pharma CNSP stock rose 66.09% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, CNS Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 61.5 million, which is 3267.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares increased by 45.23% to $0.61. The current volume of 28.1 million shares is 3007.1% of Aethlon Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares moved upwards by 28.03% to $4.59. As of 13:30 EST, Tenaya Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 469.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million.

Trinity Biotech TRIB shares increased by 20.7% to $1.1. The current volume of 184.5K shares is 771.0% of Trinity Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Losers

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares decreased by 59.1% to $2.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.6 million, which is 1366.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares decreased by 18.57% to $0.92. The current volume of 591.3K shares is 165.6% of Lucy Scientific Discovery's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Kineta KA shares decreased by 16.32% to $3.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 85.5K, which is 316.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

PolarityTE PTE stock decreased by 14.03% to $0.49. Trading volume for PolarityTE's stock is 110.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 167.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Soligenix SNGX shares fell 13.37% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares decreased by 13.22% to $0.49. Trading volume for Virax Biolabs Group's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

