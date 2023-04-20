ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock rose 34.5% to $2.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million.
  • MoneyLion ML stock increased by 7.93% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
  • Nerdwallet NRDS shares rose 6.29% to $15.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares rose 5.66% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Lion Group Holding LGHL shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGD shares increased by 4.63% to $21.2.

Losers

  • Katapult Holdings KPLT shares declined by 6.2% to $0.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  • KeyCorp KEY shares decreased by 5.58% to $11.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • First Foundation FFWM stock decreased by 4.93% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.3 million.
  • MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN NRGU shares decreased by 4.87% to $405.0.
  • MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGU stock declined by 4.8% to $89.02.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock fell 4.77% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $933.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved