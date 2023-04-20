12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

REE Automotive REE shares increased by 8.0% to $0.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 20.3% to $0.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.4 million.

stock declined by 10.51% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares declined by 10.31% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

