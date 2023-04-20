ñol


12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • REE Automotive REE shares increased by 8.0% to $0.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
  • D.R. Horton DHI stock rose 5.43% to $107.4. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Full House Resorts FLL shares increased by 5.11% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $254.6 million.
  • Las Vegas Sands LVS stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $62.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock rose 3.84% to $14.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 20.3% to $0.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.4 million.
  • Genius Gr GNS stock decreased by 14.59% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS stock decreased by 14.39% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • PARTS iD ID shares decreased by 13.37% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Unique Fabricating UFAB stock declined by 10.51% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares declined by 10.31% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

