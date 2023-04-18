ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT stock rose 14.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 10.54% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 10.14% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock increased by 8.38% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
  • Shapeways Holdings SHPW shares increased by 7.5% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Losers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 8.3% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV shares fell 5.02% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Bowman Consulting Group BWMN stock decreased by 4.98% to $27.3. The company's market cap stands at $371.1 million.
  • Molekule Group MKUL shares declined by 4.74% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock fell 4.45% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 4.21% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved