12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT stock rose 14.2% to $1.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 10.54% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 10.14% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Quhuo QH stock increased by 8.38% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.

Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

Shapeways Holdings SHPW shares increased by 7.5% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Losers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 8.3% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV shares fell 5.02% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Bowman Consulting Group BWMN stock decreased by 4.98% to $27.3. The company's market cap stands at $371.1 million.

Molekule Group MKUL shares declined by 4.74% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

LiqTech Intl LIQT stock fell 4.45% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock decreased by 4.21% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

