11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 92.1% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
  • The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 10.09% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.

Losers

  • 9F JFU stock decreased by 12.8% to $1.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares fell 9.79% to $26.08. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
  • GRAVITY Co GRVY stock declined by 7.83% to $52.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock decreased by 5.31% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
  • Turkcell Iletisim TKC stock decreased by 4.99% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock decreased by 4.81% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

