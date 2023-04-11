11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 92.1% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

36KR Holdings KRKR shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.

The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 10.09% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Getty Images Holdings GETY stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.

Losers

9F JFU stock decreased by 12.8% to $1.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares fell 9.79% to $26.08. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.

GRAVITY Co GRVY stock declined by 7.83% to $52.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.

Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock decreased by 5.31% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.

Turkcell Iletisim TKC stock decreased by 4.99% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock decreased by 4.81% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.